Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.41.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.