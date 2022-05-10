Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NMS opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NMS Get Rating ) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

