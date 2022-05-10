Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NMCO opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

