Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 1st

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NMZ opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $15.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 130.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 56,877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

