Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

NUV stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,111,000 after buying an additional 117,967 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $731,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

