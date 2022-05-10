Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NRK opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

