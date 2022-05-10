Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

NSL opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $6.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.51.

In other Nuveen Senior Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 25.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 209,745 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.