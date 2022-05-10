Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 1st

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE:JSD opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.84.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 38,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $516,989.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,001,525 shares in the company, valued at $13,340,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 21,348 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.