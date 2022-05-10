Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $214.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Nuvei updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 20,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,951. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.93.
NVEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.
Nuvei Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
