NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $6.38 on Tuesday, hitting $179.28. 73,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $108,932,000 after buying an additional 89,796 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.