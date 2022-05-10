O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 105.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OIIIF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,758. O3 Mining has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban Property, which covers 7,525 hectares located in Val-d'Or, QuÃ©bec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, QuÃ©bec.

