O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGFGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OQMGF stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. O3 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

About O3 Mining (Get Rating)

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

