O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OQMGF stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. O3 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.
About O3 Mining (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O3 Mining (OQMGF)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.