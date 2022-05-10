Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. Purchases 5,000 Shares

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,090.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $144.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

