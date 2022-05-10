Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.93.
OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of OLLI stock traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, hitting $46.09. 30,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,935. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 748.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter.
About Ollie's Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
