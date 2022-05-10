Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.93.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, hitting $46.09. 30,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,935. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 748.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

