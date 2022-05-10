Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OLLI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.69.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,963,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,936,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $23,782,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $20,195,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
