Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OLLI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,963,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,936,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $23,782,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $20,195,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

