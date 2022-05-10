ON (ONON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. ON has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million. On average, analysts expect ON to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59. ON has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

ONON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth about $9,742,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 333,118 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ON by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile (Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

