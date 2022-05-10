ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.29 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.64–$0.58 EPS.

ONTF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. 611,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $508.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of -0.06. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

