ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.64–$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.89 million.ON24 also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of ON24 stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 611,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,762. ON24 has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $508.68 million, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTF. Piper Sandler cut shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,603,750.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ON24 by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ON24 by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

