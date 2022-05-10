Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONCY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncolytics Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 78,347 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

