Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.84. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.20% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.