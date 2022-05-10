Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.84. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $6.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.
About Oncternal Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.
