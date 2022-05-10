ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.25.
Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $85.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.
In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.
About ONE Gas (Get Rating)
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
