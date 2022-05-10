ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.25.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $85.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.