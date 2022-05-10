ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:STKS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $283.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.41. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 45.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 81,259 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 10.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 334.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

