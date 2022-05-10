One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) will post $16.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted sales of $13.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $71.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.80 million to $71.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $80.20 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $80.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $199,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $141,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $349,216. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.59. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

One Stop Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.