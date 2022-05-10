OneWater Marine Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a report issued on Sunday, May 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $532.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,729,282.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.