Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Open Lending alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,801 shares during the period. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $169,615,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,106,000 after acquiring an additional 127,856 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Open Lending by 36.9% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after acquiring an additional 781,947 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Open Lending by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,526,000 after buying an additional 1,334,307 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Lending (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.