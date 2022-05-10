OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,085,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,900. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 29.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 592,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 28.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 31,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About OPKO Health (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.