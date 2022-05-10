Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $353.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 173,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 143,265 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

