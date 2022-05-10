Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$218.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.36 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

OPRT stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. 4,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $382.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.37. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPRT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth about $685,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.