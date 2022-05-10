Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $214-218 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.67 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPRT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 5,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $378.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.37. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

