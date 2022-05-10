Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $895.17 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

OPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 5,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,808. The firm has a market cap of $378.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

