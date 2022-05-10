Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.26 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.56 EPS.

NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,808. The firm has a market cap of $376.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.37. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OPRT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 173,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 143,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

