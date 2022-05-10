Oppenheimer Comments on Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

NYSE:PBH opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $46.12 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 442,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 68,525 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

