Oppenheimer Comments on Service Co. International’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Service Co. International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Service Co. International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Service Co. International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in Service Co. International by 15.7% in the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,218,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,185,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.