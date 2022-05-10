Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for GXO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE GXO opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 36.33. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

