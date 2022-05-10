Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Main Street Capital in a research report issued on Sunday, May 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

MAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of MAIN opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 72,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $470,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 33,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 75,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $2,123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.09%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

