Oppenheimer Upgrades RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) to “Outperform”

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.43.

NYSE RNG opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $68.38 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.13.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in RingCentral by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

