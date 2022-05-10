Oppenheimer Weighs in on Emerson Electric Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Emerson Electric in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

EMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.05. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $83.42 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after buying an additional 479,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 273,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,744,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

