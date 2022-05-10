Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Sells $172,860.00 in Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $172,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00.
- On Monday, March 7th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00.
Shares of OPCH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. 37,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,425. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
