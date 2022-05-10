O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.25.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $610.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $519.32 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $684.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $668.69.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,876,000 after acquiring an additional 127,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $71,250,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

