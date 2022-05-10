Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

OEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of OEC stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.39%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Mary A. Lindsey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan F. Smith acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.