Otonomo Technologies (OTMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Otonomo Technologies stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. Otonomo Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTMO shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Otonomo Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:OTMO Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Otonomo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

