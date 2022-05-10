Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.
Otonomy stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.65. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.
In other Otonomy news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
About Otonomy (Get Rating)
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otonomy (OTIC)
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.