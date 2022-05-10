Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Otonomy stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.65. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

In other Otonomy news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

