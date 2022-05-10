Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on June 10th

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.412 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Otter Tail has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.51. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.64. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Otter Tail by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Otter Tail by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 22.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

