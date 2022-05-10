Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at TD Securities

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OVV. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

OVV stock traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. 1,004,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,564. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

