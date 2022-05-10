Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.85 billion.

OMI traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.49. 39,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,105. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMI. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,318,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,194,000 after acquiring an additional 514,902 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.