Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. 1,105,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,126. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,624,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

