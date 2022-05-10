Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. 1,105,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $8.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth $287,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth $135,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,225 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

