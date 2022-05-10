Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. 1,105,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $8.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
About Oxford Lane Capital (Get Rating)
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
