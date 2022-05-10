Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen Acquires 12,707 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 12,707 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,971.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,597,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,766.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $195.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

