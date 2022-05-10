Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen Purchases 17,247 Shares of Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 17,247 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $68,643.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,614,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,738.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.13. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OXSQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

