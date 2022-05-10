PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.46 Billion

Brokerages expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) to announce $6.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.37 billion and the highest is $6.50 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $26.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.45 billion to $27.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.60 billion to $29.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

